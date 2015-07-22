‘Roots’ Remake Lands The Roots’ Questlove as Executive Music Producer
A+E Networks’ remake of miniseries Roots has an executive music producer and two directors attached to the project.
Questlove, the drummer and multi-instrumentalist from the Grammy-winning band The Roots, will produce the authentic African sounds and themes for characters.
Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games, Salt) and Emmy-winner Thomas Carter (Coach Carter, Equal Justice) will direct nights one and three, respectively, of the four-night, eight-hour scripted event series.
The network previously announced that Laurence Fishburne will play the role of author Alex Haley, a part played by James Earl Jones in the original.
Roots, a remake of the landmark 1977 miniseries set to premiere next year, paints a historical portrait of American slavery within a family. An A+E Studios production in association with Marc Toberoff and The Wolper Organization, the miniseries is executive produced by Will Packer, Marc Toberoff, Mark Wolper, Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.