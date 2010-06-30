Room to Grow for Fox's 'Kilborn Files'

Related: Kilborn: Many Happy Returns

Twentieth's The

Kilborn Files, featuring late-night talk show host Craig Kilborn, averaged

a 1.0 rating/2 share across seven markets on Fox-owned stations in its Monday,

June 28, debut. The show, airing in access time slots in five markets, was down

57% from its average lead-in of 2.3/4, and down 44% from its 1.8/4 year-ago

time period average.

Kilborn's best

performance was in Austin, where the show did a 1.3 rating/2 share at 10 p.m.

on KTBC, but its ratings were down 73% from lead-in and down 65% from The Simpsons' performance in the slot

last year.

In New York, The

Kilborn Files did a 1.2/2 at 7 p.m. on WNYW, down 54% from its lead-in, and

down 25% from its year-ago time period average. Last year, WNYW was airing The Simpsons at 7 p.m.

In Los Angeles, Kilborn

averaged a 0.7/1 at 6:30 p.m. on KTTV, down 56% from its 1.6/3 lead-in and down

59% from last year, when the station was doing a 1.7/4 with Warner Bros.' TMZ.

In Philadelphia, the show averaged a 0.8/2 at 7 p.m. on

WTXF, down 60% from both its lead-in and year-ago, which was The Simpsons.

In Boston, the show did a 0.6/1 at 7 p.m. on WFXT, down 60%

from its lead-in and 63% from Seinfeld's

performance in the time slot last year.

In Detroit, the show averaged a 1.2/2 at 7:30 p.m. on WJBK,

down 61% from its lead-in and down 40% from last year, when the station also

was airing Seinfeld.

In Phoenix, Kilborn averaged

a 1.2/3 on KSAZ at 10:30 p.m., down 60% from its lead-in and down 20% from Seinfeld.