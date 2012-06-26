Trending

'RookieBlue' Renewed for Fourth Season

By

ABC and Global
Television jointly announced Tuesday the renewal of the summer cop drama, Rookie
Blue, for a fourth season.

Currently in its
third season, Rookie Blue has been the top-rated series in the 18-49
demo in its Thursday, 10 p.m. timeslot. In total viewers, the cop drama is up
4% from season two.

Rookie Blue airs jointly on ABC in
the U.S. and GlobalTV in Canada.