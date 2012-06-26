'RookieBlue' Renewed for Fourth Season

ABC and Global

Television jointly announced Tuesday the renewal of the summer cop drama, Rookie

Blue, for a fourth season.

Currently in its

third season, Rookie Blue has been the top-rated series in the 18-49

demo in its Thursday, 10 p.m. timeslot. In total viewers, the cop drama is up

4% from season two.

Rookie Blue airs jointly on ABC in

the U.S. and GlobalTV in Canada.