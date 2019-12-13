Ronning Joins Hudson MX as VP, Sales East Coast

Hudson MX, a cloud-based software company serving local media, named Eric Ronning as VP sales, East Coast, a new position.

Ronning previously had been senior VP, strategic partnerships, at Jelli. In his new job, he will be based in New York and look to secure long-term solutions for clients and partners, while mentoring a sales staff.

“Eric Ronning personifies the importance of great mentorship,” said Jay Stevens, president of Hudson MX. “Through some of the most crucial developments in media over the past three decades, he has learned from the best people in advertising. And he brings that wisdom to our growing team. As we work to move the industry beyond legacy systems and help media buyers embrace the future, we are thrilled to have Eric on board.”

Ronning started his advertising career at Blair Radio. He moved to Yahoo and launched Ronning/Lipset Radio.

“I first became aware of Hudson MX through the positive word of mouth coming from people who readily admit to being pessimistic about the industry,” said Ronning.

“They were flying under the radar so I had to do some homework to find them. Many people have failed trying to revolutionize the connective tissue between buying and selling advertising because they disrespected the existing infrastructure, but the team at Hudson MX is meeting the industry right where it is while showing them a future state that resonates with everybody and provides value at every step of the way," Ronning said. “They have tailored their solution for reality -- not theory -- and I am proud to be here with them.”