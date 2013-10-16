Ronan Farrow to Host MSNBC Show

Ronan Farrow, son of actress Mia Farrow, will host a weekday show for MSNBC, the network announced Wednesday.

The one-hour program will launch sometime early next year. MSNBC has been in development talks with Farrow for several months.

Farrow, who is also a writer, human rights lawyer and former foreign policy official for the Obama administration, will contribute to msnbc.com and across the platforms of NBC News.

"Ronan has established himself as a provocative, independent journalist capable of challenging people's assumptions and empowering audiences," said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. "His show will be a game changer for MSNBC, representing a fresh approach to how we deliver news."