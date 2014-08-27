Ron Frankel Resigns from Synacor Board

Synacor announced Tuesday that former CEO Ron Frankel has stepped down from the company’s board of directors effective August 25.

Frankel’s departure “signals the next phase of Syancor’s transition under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Mr. Himesh Bhise,” Synacor said.

Frankel, who has served on the Synacor board since 2001, announced in March that he would be stepping down as CEO, a position he had held since April 2001.

