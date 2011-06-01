Rome Hartman Named EP of New NBC Newsmagazine

BBC producer Rome Hartman is joining NBC News as the

executive producer of its new primetime newsmagazine, responsible for the

development and launch of the untitled broadcast.

In addition, Dateline

EP David Corvo has been promoted to senior executive producer, primetime

news, and will oversee both the newsmagazine and Dateline.

"An award-winning producer with

integrity, credibility, and vast knowledge of producing hard news and long-form

programming, we are tremendously excited to have Rome on board," said NBC News

President Steve Capus in making the announcement. "We are equally thrilled to

have David, who has led the successful and critically acclaimed Dateline team for the past 10 years, add

this new project to his portfolio."

Hartman developed and launched BBC World News America while serving as an executive producer at the

network. Prior to the BBC, he worked at CBS for more than 24 years, overseeing

the launch of CBS Evening News with Katie

Couric and producing more than 100 reports for 60 Minutes.

The newsmagazine, which was announced last month, will be

hosted by Nightly News anchor Brian

Williams and feature talent from NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. No premiere date is

set.