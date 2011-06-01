Rome Hartman Named EP of New NBC Newsmagazine
BBC producer Rome Hartman is joining NBC News as the
executive producer of its new primetime newsmagazine, responsible for the
development and launch of the untitled broadcast.
In addition, Dateline
EP David Corvo has been promoted to senior executive producer, primetime
news, and will oversee both the newsmagazine and Dateline.
"An award-winning producer with
integrity, credibility, and vast knowledge of producing hard news and long-form
programming, we are tremendously excited to have Rome on board," said NBC News
President Steve Capus in making the announcement. "We are equally thrilled to
have David, who has led the successful and critically acclaimed Dateline team for the past 10 years, add
this new project to his portfolio."
Hartman developed and launched BBC World News America while serving as an executive producer at the
network. Prior to the BBC, he worked at CBS for more than 24 years, overseeing
the launch of CBS Evening News with Katie
Couric and producing more than 100 reports for 60 Minutes.
The newsmagazine, which was announced last month, will be
hosted by Nightly News anchor Brian
Williams and feature talent from NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. No premiere date is
set.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.