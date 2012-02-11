Roland Martin Remains On TV One

Washington Watch with Roland Martin will go on as planned Sunday, a spokesperson for TV One cable channel said late Friday.

At press time, Martin was still suspended from his CNN political commentator slot after controversial Tweets he made during the Super Bowl, but will continue on-air for the African American-targeted cable net.

Martin's Tweets were in reference to the H&M commercial starring soccer star David Beckham: "If a dude at your Super Bowl party is hyped about David Beckham's underwear ad, smack the ish out of him!" he Tweeted. GLAAD labeled him a gay-bashing advocate.

Martin said the comment was a wisecrack about soccer, not sexuality. "I made several cracks about soccer as I do all the time," he said in a statement earlier in the week. "I was not referring to sexuality directly or indirectly regarding the David Beckham ad, and I'm sorry folks took it otherwise... As anyone who follows me on Twitter knows, anytime soccer comes up during football season it's another chance for me to take a playful shot at soccer, nothing more." He later expanded on the apology. "As someone who has spoken out forcefully against bigotry against African Americans and other minorities, as well as sexism against women, I fully understand how a group who has been unfairly treated would be offended by such comments, and, again, I am sorry for any offense my remarks caused."

TV One praised Martin for his past work, for his apology and for his willingness to talk with GLAAD about the Tweet, but criticized his online comments.

"Roland has made valuable contributions to TV One. However, regardless of his intent, Roland's comments during the Super Bowl were offensive," said TV One in a statement. "That said, he has apologized, and we are pleased that he and GLAAD are planning to meet in the near future and hope they can engage in a constructive dialogue."

According to a media advisory on the lineup for Martin's show, he will reference that planned meeting with GLAAD