Roland Martin to Fill in for Campbell Brown on CNN

Roland Martin will soon get a lot more airtime on CNN. Martin will take over for Campbell Brown during Brown's maternity leave. He's expected to be filling in for about 8 weeks, beginning in early April.

Martin has been a regular contributor on Brown's show, No Bias, No Bull and has also been a familiar face on CNN's political panel. But while Brown goes to some lengths to frame her program as politically neutral, Martin, was outspoken in his support of Barack Obama in the run-up to the election.

A CNN statement stated, Martin has "been transparent about whom he has supported for president, whether it was George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush or Barack Obama. We look forward to Roland's smart, energetic and spirited reporting."

CNN is also developing a weekend program around Martin that is expected to debut sometime after the conclusion of his duties on No Bias, No Bull.