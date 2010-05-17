Roku Signs Multi-Year Deal With Ultimate Fighting Championship

Streaming video

player Roku announced Monday (May 17) that it has signed a multi-year deal with

Ultimate Fighting Championship, the world's largest pay-per-view event content

provider. The deal means all major UFC events will be available on Roku,

starting with UFC 114: Rampage vs. Evans, which takes place May 29 at the MGM

Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Roku users will gain access to UFC 114 and other live fights as well as the UFC

Vault, a collection of archives fights. They will also receive pre-fight

content including weigh-ins and press conferences hosted by UFC President Dana

White.

"The Roku player is capable of delivering amazing live events, in HD, on

the TV. We are excited to be UFC's lead partner in bringing the total UFC

experience--from live events and classic fights to insider previews, countdowns

and training coverage--to fans everywhere, whenever they want it," said

Roku Founder/CEO Anthony Wood.

UFC 114 features two former UFC light heavyweight champions who had a series of

back-and-forth verbal exchanges on the 10th season of The Ultimate Fighter--Quentin

"Rampage" Jackson and "Suga" Rashad Evans.