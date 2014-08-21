Roku’s Wood and Fox’s Wertheimer to Keynote Next TV Summit San Francisco

Roku CEO and founder Anthony Wood (pictured left) and Fox Broadcasting president of digital David Wertheimer (pictured right) are on tap to keynote Next TV Summit & Expo San Francisco Sept. 10-11, 2014.

The two-day conference, presented by B&C’s parent company NewBay Media, will also feature an opening session with media investors Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan, who cofounded Global Eagle Entertainment and Silver Eagle Acquisition.

Additional keynotes are also set from Marc DeBevoise, executive VP/general manager, entertainment, sports & news, CBS Interactive; Colleen Fahey Rush, executive VP, chief research officer, Viacom Inc.; Will Keenan, president, Endemol Beyond; and Chris Pizzurro, head of product, sales and marketing, Canoe Ventures.

“This is the third annual Next TV Summit & Expo that we’ve held in the San Francisco area,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher of NewBay Media’s Television Group. “And I’m proud to say that our program gets bigger and better every time. This year we have a stunning lineup of more than 45 media industry leaders participating as speakers and keynotes.”

Next TV Summit & Expo is a high-level conference, expo and networking event. The San Francisco summit will take place at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif.

For more information about the Next TV Summit & Expo, including speaker bios and the agenda, visit: http://nexttvsummit.com/sf/.

To register, visit: http://nexttvsummit.com/sf/registration.