Roku Promotes Scott Rosenberg to GM of Platform Biz

Roku announced last week that it had promoted Scott Rosenberg to GM of its high growth Platforms unit, and that company vet Steve Shannon was leaving the company at the end of 2017.



Rosenberg, who joined Roku in 2012, has been leading the company’s advertising business, and will now also head up Roku’s content distribution and related services. His expanded role was announced about three months following Roku’s IPO.



Roku’s Platforms unit includes advertising, subscription revenue sharing and license fees from TV makers that integrate Roku’s operating system. Revenues from that unit shot up 137%, to $57.52 million in Q3 2017.



Shannon also joined Roku 2012, coming on board to lead Roku’s new content and services group and to forge new industry relationships. He is also late of RealD Inc., Rovi (merged with TiVo in the fall of 2016), was a co-founder and president of OTT-VOD startup Akimbo Systems, and was as exec at ReplayTV, a DVR pioneer that was founded by current Roku CO Anthony Wood.



“Steve joined Roku in the early days of our monetization strategy and was instrumental in developing key advertising, content and services initiatives as well as recruiting top talent like Scott,” Wood said in a statement. “We are grateful for the contributions Steve made and wish him the very best as he moves on to his next great adventure.”