Roku Introduces New Metrics for OTT Advertising Campaigns

Roku is introducing Ad Insights, which will allow advertisers to measure the reach and effectiveness of campaign across linear and over-the-top TV.

Based on Roku’s first party data and the linear and streaming viewership habits of millions of account holders, Ad Insights will help brands analyze the engagement of TV audiences, particularly the growing number of viewers watching via streaming video.

“With our rich first party data, robust OS and relationships with our consumers, we are in a unique position to continue to make meaningful advances in OTT measurement,” said Scott Rosenberg, GM of platform business, Roku. “Our investment in new measurement tools reflects our strong commitment to helping brands fully leverage the benefits of OTT advertising.”



Roku previously integrated Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to offer advertisers audience guarantees based on age and gender. It has also worked with a number of other research companies to provide third-party measurement of OTT campaigns.

“We are increasingly looking for ways to quantify the ROI from our OTT ad campaigns,” said Marissa Jimenez, President of GroupM’s Modi Media. “Roku’s new measurement tools allow us to better understand how OTT ads perform compared to other platforms, which in turn can influence media spend. This is a valuable resource to Modi and our clients.”

Roku said its Ad Insights Suite includes: