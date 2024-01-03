Roku Introduces High-End ‘Pro Series’ Lineup of Its Self-Branded Smart TVs

A year ago at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Roku unveiled its first-ever lineup of self-branded smart TVs, which Roku designed itself and had manufactured by one of its OEM partners.

These sets, ranging in sizes from 24 to 75 inches across 11 “Select” and “Plus” series models, were priced from $119-$999, generally competing in the lower and lower-middle ends of the smart TV market.

At CES 2024, which kicks of next week, Roku will return to Vegas with three high-end versions of its Roku TVs, branded the “Roku Pro Series.”

Priced at “under $1,500,” according to Roku, the three Pro models will be sized at 55, 65 and 75 inches, and will include high-end features such as 4K QLED display, Mini-LED backlighting, local dimming and enhanced audio technology.

The sets also include AI features that automatically adjust picture quality based on the user’s living-room environment.

Roku said the new Pro Series models will hit store shelves starting “this spring.”

Roku, which will also be touting at CES the 10-year anniversary of its operating system driving the smart TVs of OEM partners, has not released the name(s) of the manufacturer for its Pro Series.

In November, OEM partner Sharp announced that it would debut the very first Roku-powered TV with a high-end OLED display.