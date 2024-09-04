MyBundle Launches (Actually Pretty Useful) New Widget to Help You Find the Game, 'NFL Schedule'

MyBundle, a startup that provides SaaS tools to make streaming easier, has announced a new technology feature in anticipation of the new NFL season.

MyBundle’s new NFL Schedule, available to the nearly 13 million end users of its various telecom partners, is designed to help consumers find the big game and related content at a time when NFL rights are proliferated across nearly a dozen broadcast partners, from NBC to Netflix.

The feature is organized by team -- click on your favorite squad, and the widget will tell you what local broadcast affiliates, streaming services and pay TV platforms are carrying it.

As fans of the Seattle Seahawks living in Southern California, here's what we like: If you're fan of a team and living or traveling out-of-market, this useful tool also lets you switch to "national" mode to find games that are being broadcast beyond the local affiliates.

Try it out for yourself here.