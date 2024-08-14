MyBundle Strikes Deal for Free Roku Remotes

MyBundle, the online platform that connects consumers, streaming services and broadband providers announced Wednesday a marketing and distribution agreement with the consumer electronics provider Roku.

According to a LinkedIn post by MyBundle CEO Jason Cohen, the partnership will allow the company’s more than 250 broadband service provider partners to offer new and existing customers a free Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Cohen indicated that the partnership was aimed to help its broadband partners transition customers away from traditional pay TV.

“It may surprise most, but millions of homes across the country have yet to stream anything at all,” he wrote. “Our broadband partners are providing education and assistance for people still waiting to make the shift to streaming. There’s no better way to start than with a new Roku streaming stick.”

It’s the first time MyBundle has struck a deal involving streaming hardware, but it seems that the company’s service partners will bear the majority of the cost for the Roku remotes — albeit at a wholesale rate.

Cohen also wrote on LinkedIn that “several MyBundle partners will be bundling the new Roku promotion with MyBundle streaming credits.”

MyBundle released a report back in April suggesting a 50% reduction in customer churn when they were offered monthly credits to help offset the cost of their services.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which currently retails for a discounted price of $34.99 (full price $49.99), comes equipped with higher powered a voice remote, HDR10+ picture and integrated Dolby Vision

According to Cohen, eligible customers can claim their Roku Streaming Stick 4K through MyBundle and receive it free of charge.