Roku, Brightcove Connect With SXSW

Roku and Brightcove announced they are each playing a technology role in the delivery of on-demand content from SXSW, a nine-day music, entertainment and tech festival in Austin that kicks off March 13.

Roku said it is the first streaming platform to feature SXSW On, an on-demand channel that will be offered on Roku players in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Republic of Ireland, as well as Roku TV-powered models in the U.S.

SXSW On, which will feature highlights from the event, including interviews, panel sessions and music performances, has a custom-designed Roku channel, complementing access at SXSW.com and on YouTube. Roku said the SXSW On channel for its platform was created in partnership with Roku streaming channel provider Float Left Interactive.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com