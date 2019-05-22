Roku Adds New Tools for OTT Advertisers

Roku said it was offering advertisers who are shifting spending to over-the-top video new analytics and planning tools designed to help analyze campaign performance across linear and OTT.

Activation Insights helps brands measure campaign reach, potential OTT audiences and optimal spending on the Roku platform, the company said.

The data is based on first-party information from Roku’s 29.1 million active accounts, which provides information on whether a campaign is reaching light TV viewers or cord cutters and whether viewers have been under or over-exposed to a brand’s ads on linear TV.

“Smart marketers are significantly increasing investments in OTT to reflect the dramatic shift to streaming,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior VP and general manager, platform business, at Roku. “By adding the ability to tie advertising performance on linear with a specific audience that advertisers can gain on OTT, we are addressing a long-standing industry challenge for OTT media planning. We believe it’s no longer a question of when advertising budgets will shift to streaming but how much.”

Using Roku’s Reach Insights, ice cream chain Baskin Robbins found that 86% of people in the 18 to 49 year old demo who saw a Baskin Robbins ad on the Roku platform did not see the ad on linear TV, giving the campaign a 10.6% incremental reach.

For Re/Max, 81% of users in the 25-54 demo who saw a Re/Max ad via Roku did not see the ad on linear TV, leading to 9.2% incremental reach.

“This year’s TV upfront made one thing very clear, OTT is the new cable and powerful new video channel to reach today’s consumers,” said Michael Piner, senior VP, video and data drive investments, at ad agency MullenLowe. “Roku’s tool helps show us just how effective OTT is at reaching our advertisers' valuable consumers. It gives us a detailed look behind the GRP, allowing us to identify key audiences we’re missing or over/under exposed to linear TV ads but that can be effectively reached on their Roku devices.”