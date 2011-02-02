Roku Adds Live Feed Of Al Jazeera English
While Al Jazeera English remains without carriage on major U.S. cable and satellite TV systems, Roku now offers free access to the Qatar-based news channel's live feed through its broadband-connected set-tops
Al Jazeera -- which has gained newfound attention with the widespread
political unrest in Egypt -- also provides free access to the live
English-language TV channel over the Internet, at http://english.aljazeera.net/watch_now.
Roku provides access to Al Jazeera English through its
Roku Newscaster channel, which also offers video and audio clips from
CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, BBC, NPR, NASA and C-SPAN, among other sources. Multichannel News
was able to access the Arabic network's live feed on a Roku box
Wednesday over a standard broadband connection, although in sub-HD
quality.
Among top U.S. pay-TV operators, only Dish Network offers the Al Jazeera news channel, but only the Arabic-language version, as part of some of its international premium packages.
