Roku Adds Live Feed Of Al Jazeera English

While Al Jazeera English remains without carriage on major U.S. cable and satellite TV systems, Roku now offers free access to the Qatar-based news channel's live feed through its broadband-connected set-tops

Al Jazeera -- which has gained newfound attention with the widespread

political unrest in Egypt -- also provides free access to the live

English-language TV channel over the Internet, at http://english.aljazeera.net/watch_now.

Roku provides access to Al Jazeera English through its

Roku Newscaster channel, which also offers video and audio clips from

CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, BBC, NPR, NASA and C-SPAN, among other sources. Multichannel News

was able to access the Arabic network's live feed on a Roku box

Wednesday over a standard broadband connection, although in sub-HD

quality.

Among top U.S. pay-TV operators, only Dish Network offers the Al Jazeera news channel, but only the Arabic-language version, as part of some of its international premium packages.

