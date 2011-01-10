Roger Ailes Weighs InOn Tucson Tragedy
By B&C Staff
Fox News chief Roger Ailes
has weighed in on the tragedy that took place Saturday in Arizona, and the
reactions to it. Ailes spoke about the ramped up political vitriol in
America, saying, "both sides are wrong, but they both do it."
He also spoke about what he
has said to his staffers on the topic.
"I told all of our guys,
shut up, tone it down, make your argument intellectually," he told Russell
Simmons on his Website, Globalgrind.com, an interview which was verified via
email by a spokesperson for Fox News. "You don't have to do it with
bombast. I hope the other side does that."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.