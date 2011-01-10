Roger Ailes Weighs InOn Tucson Tragedy

Fox News chief Roger Ailes

has weighed in on the tragedy that took place Saturday in Arizona, and the

reactions to it. Ailes spoke about the ramped up political vitriol in

America, saying, "both sides are wrong, but they both do it."

He also spoke about what he

has said to his staffers on the topic.

"I told all of our guys,

shut up, tone it down, make your argument intellectually," he told Russell

Simmons on his Website, Globalgrind.com, an interview which was verified via

email by a spokesperson for Fox News. "You don't have to do it with

bombast. I hope the other side does that."

The full interview can be

found here.