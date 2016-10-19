Roger Ailes Miniseries in the Works

Director Tom McCarthy—whose film Spotlight, about a crew of tenacious journalists breaking open a landmark abuse story, took Best Picture last winter—has signed on to executive produce a miniseries about Roger Ailes.

Ailes resigned from Fox News July 21 under pressure from a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The project was announced at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in San Francisco. The summit convenes bigwigs of technology, politics, business, media and the arts.

Producing the series will be horror film maven Jason Blum, whose film credits include Paranormal Activity and The Purge, and who also worked on HBO’s documentary The Jinx.

Journalist Gabriel Sherman, who wrote a book about Ailes called The Loudest Voice in the Room and broke numerous stories for New York Magazine related to Ailes’ misconduct, will produce the project as well.

No network has yet emerged as a partner for the series.