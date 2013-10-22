Rogala Named CEO of Multiscreen Media Strategy Group

Rick Rogala, former Nexstar senior VP, has been named president and CEO of the production/distribution firm Multiscreen Media Strategy Group. The company's divisions includes ones focused on "producing globally distributed original entertainment programming, corporate and commercial messaging created for distribution across all video screens, training and development content, and revenue development programming for multiple industries," Multiscreen Media said in a statement.

Rogala also will be president and CEO of the company's Bespoke Video Production division.

He will be based in Little Rock.

For the past four years Rogala was senior VP at Nexstar Broadcasting. His general manager stints include ones at WZZM Grand Rapids, WLWT Cincinnati, WFLA Tampa FL, WXIN/WTTV Indianapolis and KARK Little Rock.

"In my 30 years in media, the landscape has never been more exciting," Rogala said. "Time spent with media continues to grow every time it's measured, with 90% of all media interactions now being screen based. Multiscreen, Bespoke, RS2 and FUEL have top-notch teams in place and I see this as a tremendous opportunity to generate results from the combined collection of our experience, talents and relationships."