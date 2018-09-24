Rodriguez Named SVP at 20th Century Fox TV Distribution

Maria Ines Rodriguez was promoted to senior VP for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Most recently a VP for the EMEA region, Rodriguez will report to Kristin Finney, executive VP for EMEA.

Rodriguez will help shape the EMEA sales strategy and work on pan-regional deals with clients. She will also continue to work with in-territory sales executives on key deals.

“Maria is an indispensable part of our sales organization and we are delighted to recognize her with this well-deserved promotion,” said Finney. “With her business acumen, expertise and leadership, Maria has made a significant contribution in driving our sales strategy forward in the EMEA region.”

Rodriguez has been with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution since 2014. She’s been responsible for closing pay TV and SVOD licensing deals in territories including the U.K., Germany, Poland, Russia, Spain and the Nordics.

She began her TV licensing career with NBC Universal in Australia 12 years ago. She also held posts at Fox, Telemundo and Morgan Stanley.