‘Rocky Horror’ Cast Reunites for Livestream Fundraiser

Tim Curry in a still from the 1975 film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Cast members from The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take part in a livestream to benefit Wisconsin’s Democratic party on Halloween. Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell are participating, along with other stars who were not in the 1975 cult movie, including Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Jason Alexander, Seth Green, Connie Britton and Wilmer Valderrama.

The event happens 9 p.m. CT on Oct. 31.

“Rocky Horror has been changing lives for decades, and now, with this reunion on Halloween Night to supercharge Wisconsin Democrats in the final stretch, it’s going to change the world again,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler. “In the final sprint of this election, we don’t need a time warp. The joy, laughter, and hilarious, outrageous energy of this iconic musical will mobilize new volunteers and raise funds to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.”

Curry played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the movie. Bostwick portrayed Brad Majors. Campbell played Columbia.

Musical performances for the livestream will come from The Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Rumer Willis, among others.

“All paths to the White House go through Wisconsin. Your donation will help defeat Trump,” said the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.