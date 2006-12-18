Rocky and Bullwinkle Scribe Chris Hayward Dead at 81

The AP reports that Chris Hayward, a writer who helped shape the characters of Dudley Do-Right and others for the Rocky and Bullwinkle show, died Nov. 20 of cancer at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 81.

Along with writing for Rocky and Bullwinkle, Hayward also helped create The Munsters. He also received an Emmy, along with his partner Allan Burns, for the CBS sitcom He & She.

Other TV shows he wrote for include Crusader Rabbit, Get Smart, My Mother the Car and Barney Miller.

Hayward is survived by his wife, Linda, and three children.