Robyn Polashuk Joins Covington & Burling

Robyn Polashuk, a partner at law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP in Los Angeles, has joined Covington & Burling as a partner in its communications and media practice, focused on content distribution.

Her experience has been in licensing and distribution of video content across platforms, VOD and retrans consent negotiations, with particular expertise in content protection and digital rights management, according to the firm.

Polashuk's resume also includes in-house posts at Lifetime and Disney.

Covington & Burling clients have included a plethora of media companies including NBC, CBS, Gannett, the network affiliate associations, the National Association of Broadcasters, sports leagues, and major computer companies. It has also been active on shield law issues, mobile DTV, Internet access, and passage of satellite blanket license renewal.

“Robyn is a strong addition to our team, making it possible to offer our clients additional capabilities in video content distribution, including content licensing, affiliation and distribution matters, and related corporate transactions and litigation,” said Jennifer Johnson, of the communications and media practice, in a statement.