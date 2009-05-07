‘Robot Chicken' Team Launching New Adult Swim Series

Tom Root and Matthew Senreich, two of the people behind Adult Swim's stop-motion series Robot Chicken, are launching a new show, Titan Maximum, on the network in September.

The new series will be stop-motion, and will feature a number of voices familiar to Chicken fans, including Seth Green (who will also executive produce), Breckin Meyer and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Unlike Robot Chicken, which features short sketches and scenes with no discernable running plot, Titan Maximum will have regular characters and plotlines.

The series follows Titan Force Five, a team of brash fighter pilots on Saturn's moon Titan whose aircraft combine to form the robot Titan Maximum. The series opens with the team disbanded due to budget cuts, but find themselves back on the job when a former colleague goes rogue and tries to take over the Solar System.

Root, Senreich and Green will executive produce the series.