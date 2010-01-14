Robina Tapped To Lead TV Guide Network Programming

TV Guide Network has named Diane Robina executive VP of

development, acquisitions and programming strategy. Robina will continue to

serve as president of FearNet, the multiplatform JV owned by Comcast, Lionsgate

and Sony Pictures Television. Lionsgate owns a controlling stake in TV Guide

Network.

"Diane's passion for television combined with her wealth of

experience in launching new networks make her a perfect fit for the position,"

said Ryan O'Hara, president of TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com. "Diane will

play a critical role in helping build TV Guide Network into a place

to watch the best and most entertaining shows on television."

Robina has also served as executive VP of acquisitions

strategies for MTV Networks, executive VP and GM of TNN and as the head of

Comcast Emerging Networks.

"As a true television junkie, the TV Guide brand has had an

incredible impact on my life," said Robina in a statement. "Now to have the

opportunity to evolve the brand in today's television landscape is a true dream

job. The TV Guide name has incredible brand awareness and appeal.

My year one strategy at TV Guide is to produce brand defining specials such as

the recent Susan Boyle event, acquire key series such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, and secure the rights to a mix of movies that

play well to true TV and pop culture fans."