Robina Tapped To Lead TV Guide Network Programming
By Alex Weprin
TV Guide Network has named Diane Robina executive VP of
development, acquisitions and programming strategy. Robina will continue to
serve as president of FearNet, the multiplatform JV owned by Comcast, Lionsgate
and Sony Pictures Television. Lionsgate owns a controlling stake in TV Guide
Network.
"Diane's passion for television combined with her wealth of
experience in launching new networks make her a perfect fit for the position,"
said Ryan O'Hara, president of TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com. "Diane will
play a critical role in helping build TV Guide Network into a place
to watch the best and most entertaining shows on television."
Robina has also served as executive VP of acquisitions
strategies for MTV Networks, executive VP and GM of TNN and as the head of
Comcast Emerging Networks.
"As a true television junkie, the TV Guide brand has had an
incredible impact on my life," said Robina in a statement. "Now to have the
opportunity to evolve the brand in today's television landscape is a true dream
job. The TV Guide name has incredible brand awareness and appeal.
My year one strategy at TV Guide is to produce brand defining specials such as
the recent Susan Boyle event, acquire key series such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, and secure the rights to a mix of movies that
play well to true TV and pop culture fans."
