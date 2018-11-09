Robin Williams’ Daughter Doing Series With Gunpowder & Sky

Gunpowder & Sky, the studio started by former MTV executive Van Toffler, is working with Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams to develop her short film Shrimp into a weekly half hour show.

The studio said it is talking with premium TV channels and SVOD services about airing the series.

The TV version stars Williams, who is also writing, directing and producing. It focuses on the lives of women who work as professional dominants in a Los Angeles BDSM den.

“We were really drawn to Shrimp because Zelda was able to take a generally taboo topic, turn it on its head and tap into the day-to-day happenings of the dominatrix community and tell their story in an authentic way,” said Toffler, CEO of the studio. “At Gunpowder & Sky, we’re constantly looking for ways to support new filmmakers who push the envelope to tell great stories, and we are particularly proud of this strong female-driven story that Zelda unleashes to the world.”

Shrimp also stars Conor Leslie, Paulina Singer, Frances Fisher, Jake Abel, Jacob Zachar, and Danielle Campbell

“When I embarked on creating Shrimp a couple years ago, I never could’ve imagined where this journey would take me, or the wonderful people I’d come to know along the way,” said Williams. “I’m truly ecstatic to have the opportunity to shine a more positive, honest light on this community than has previously been afforded it by Hollywood, especially as their mastery of consent is something I think many people right now could learn from. This project has been a labor of love to bring to the screen ever since I shadowed in a den to write it, and I’m so excited to partner with Gunpowder & Sky to expand on this universe and hopefully bring it to life!”

Gunpowder & Sky also recently announced getting the domestic rights to Alex Ross Perry’s punk epic Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss.