Robin Roberts to Return to 'GMA' in Weeks
Robin Roberts plans to return to anchoring ABC's Good
Morning America in "a matter of weeks, not months" she announced
during a video appearance on GMA Monday.
Roberts, who received a bone marrow transplant last
September, said her most recent test showed no sign of abnormality, which means
she can begin the process of returning to the morning show. She will do a
"dry run" next week, going through hair and makeup every morning but
staying off-air.
"After I go through this dry run my doctors will sit
down with me again and we'll evaluate where I am," Roberts said. "I
should be back sometime in February. Now I have a date in mind that's very
personal and very important to me but I will ultimately listen to, of course,
what my doctors say and, course, we have to remember we're in the height of flu
season. There's a lot of factors still."
Roberts last hosted GMA on Aug. 30.
