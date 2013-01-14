Robin Roberts to Return to 'GMA' in Weeks

Robin Roberts plans to return to anchoring ABC's Good

Morning America in "a matter of weeks, not months" she announced

during a video appearance on GMA Monday.





Roberts, who received a bone marrow transplant last

September, said her most recent test showed no sign of abnormality, which means

she can begin the process of returning to the morning show. She will do a

"dry run" next week, going through hair and makeup every morning but

staying off-air.





"After I go through this dry run my doctors will sit

down with me again and we'll evaluate where I am," Roberts said. "I

should be back sometime in February. Now I have a date in mind that's very

personal and very important to me but I will ultimately listen to, of course,

what my doctors say and, course, we have to remember we're in the height of flu

season. There's a lot of factors still."





Roberts last hosted GMA on Aug. 30.