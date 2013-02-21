Robin Roberts' Return Boosts 'GMA' Ratings

Robin Roberts' first day back in the Good Morning America

anchor chair after five months led the ABC morning program to its best ratings

since last November, according to Nielsen preliminary data for Feb. 20.

GMA drew 6.1 million total viewers on Wednesday, over

a million more than NBC's Today, which drew 4.9 million viewers. It was

the widest total audience lead GMA posted over Today since Nov.

28, 2012, the day after the Dancing With the Stars finale, whose contestants

were featured heavily on show.

In the key adults 25-54 demo, GMA averaged a

much-closer 2.28 million viewers, just 36,000 viewers ahead of Today's

2.24 million. The two programs tied with a 1.9 rating among adults 25-54. Both the demo and total viewer deliveries were the best for GMA

since Nov. 7, 1012, the day after the election

Roberts had been out on extended medical leave recovering

from a bone marrow transplant to treat myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood

disease. She will return to anchoring GMA a few times a week while she

continues to recover.

Final ratings for the entire week will be available on Feb. 28.