Robin Roberts to Resume Anchoring 'GMA' on Feb. 20

Robin Roberts will return to anchor ABC News' Good Morning America on Feb. 20, five

months after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat myelodysplastic

syndrome (MDS).

Roberts last hosted GMA

on Aug. 30. Last month, she began doing dry runs in the studio to test the

lights on her skin and re-adjust to the early wake-up calls.

GMA plans to

spotlight stories of other people with MDS in the weeks before her return. Roberts

will also share her story on a special edition of 20/20 on Feb. 22.