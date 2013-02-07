Robin Roberts to Resume Anchoring 'GMA' on Feb. 20
Robin Roberts will return to anchor ABC News' Good Morning America on Feb. 20, five
months after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat myelodysplastic
syndrome (MDS).
Roberts last hosted GMA
on Aug. 30. Last month, she began doing dry runs in the studio to test the
lights on her skin and re-adjust to the early wake-up calls.
GMA plans to
spotlight stories of other people with MDS in the weeks before her return. Roberts
will also share her story on a special edition of 20/20 on Feb. 22.
