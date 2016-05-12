Robin Roberts Pitches Health Segment at WebMD NewFront

Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, turned up at the WebMD NewFront presentation May 12 to talk about the series she’s producing for the wellness outfit. Path to a Breakthrough, which showcases medical innovation, is a five-part online series from her Rock’n Robin Productions.

Roberts, a cancer survivor, also announced that her company and WebMD are developing a 2 1/2-minute weekly segment for broadcast television called WebMD Wellness Wednesday with Robin Roberts. The companies seek to distribute the series to TV stations.

Roberts interviewed Giada De Laurentiis, writer, television host and restaurateur, at the event.

Hosted by WebMD CEO David Schlanger and editor-in-chief Kristy Hammam, it was WebMD’s first NewFront presentation. The medical platform highlighted its work with journalist Soledad O’Brien and her production company, Starfish Media Group, on their Teens & Stress series.

The company also announced the launch of WebMD Studios, which will produce branded video and interactive solutions for marketers and agency partners.