Robin Roberts Moves Up Medical Leave

Good Morning America coanchor Robin Roberts moved the beginning of her medical leave to Thursday, exiting the show with thanks to her supporters and saying she was starting a journey into uncharted territory.

Roberts, who has MDS, a rare blood disorder, is getting a bone marrow transplant

Roberts announced Monday that her last day would be Friday, Aug. 31, but she will now fly first to Mississippi to be with her ailing mother and family, who are in the hurricane zone.

All this week, GMA will provide reports on her treatment, procedure and recovery process, including an interview with her doctor. Beginning Thursday, Roberts' team and doctors will provide information on her recovery throughout the next few months.

"I am going on a journey that will take me away from your daily lives but I will update you on my progress when possible on this blog," Roberts said Thursday in a post. " I don't want anyone to worry if you don't hear from me regularly. During the months ahead, I will be focusing on my health and recovering after my bone marrow transplant. "

"As I've said before, Robin is the captain of our GMA team and heart and soul of the program," said ABC News President Ben Sherwood in a note to staffers. "We'll be with her every step of her new journey."