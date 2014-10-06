Robin Roberts Gets Cronkite Award

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts was honored Monday with the 31st annual Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism by Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Roberts did not give a speech, but was instead interviewed by a pair of student reporters for Cronkite News, the schools newscast carried on noncommercial TV in Arizona.

Roberts talked bout her career from local TV news to ESPN to GMA and about her fight against breast cancer and a rare bone marrow disorder.

Roberts also toured the school and talked to students, urging them to "be fearless and optimistic in the pursuit of their dreams," said the school.

Past winners of the award, include Tom Brokaw, Diane Sawyer, Brian Williams, Ben Bradlee, Bob Woodward, Ted Turner and Frank Stanton.