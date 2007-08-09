Roberts Returning to Good Morning America

Robin Roberts is scheduled to return to Good Morning America Monday.

Roberts had breast-cancer surgery Friday, Aug. 3, after finding a lump during a self-exam.

“Robin … is feeling great and looking forward to getting back to work,” ABC News spokeswoman Bridgette Maney said.

The GMA co-host, who was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, is still awaiting test results from her surgery to determine her course of treatment.