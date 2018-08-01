Roberts Gets Animation Strategy Post at Disney Channels

Meredith Roberts was named senior VP, animation strategy, a new position at Disney Channels.

Roberts, who had been general manager of DisneyToon Studios, will be responsible for leading a unified vision for the animation content produced by Disney Television Animation and other studios for Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney XD and related platforms.

She reports to Nancy Kanter, executive VP content and creative strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide.

“Meredith's reputation in the animation business is second to none. She is not only admired for her strategic insights and a deep understanding and appreciation for the work involved in making world-class animated content, but also for her devotion to creating an inclusive and supportive culture wherever she works,” said Kanter. “As we look ahead to developing even more programming across multiple platforms, these are the skills we need most to attract and retain talent and to open the doors to new ideas that will entertain kids and families for years to come."

At DisneyToon she helped launch franchise films including the Cars World and Tinker Bell/Fairies titles. Earlier, she helped steer Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible, The Emperor’s New School and Lilo & Stitch while senior VP, creative affairs, Disney Television Animation.

Eric Coleman, senior VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Television Animation, will continue to lead the day-to-day creative development and current at Disney TV Animation. He will report to Roberts.

Lisa Salamone, senior VP, production, will continue to be responsible for all production across animation for Disney Channels, and will report to Roberts and to Susette Hsiung, executive VP, network production management and operations, Disney Channels.

Also reporting to Roberts will be Emily Hart, VP, original programming, Disney Channels and Alyssa Sapire, VP, original programming, Disney Channels.

"In a dynamic and rapidly growing time for our business, I'm tremendously pleased to again join the talented TVA team, an industry leader and major creative force around the world,” Roberts said.