Robert Mancini Gets Digital Lift At Bravo

Bravo Media has promoted Robert Mancini to vice president, content, Bravo Digital, where he’ll oversee creation of all content across the programmer’s digital platforms.

Mancini, who reports to Lisa Hsia, EVP of digital, Bravo and Oxygen Media, oversees multiplatform content for all Bravo shows, including Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives franchise, as well as original digital offerings like Bravo’s news and lifestyle blog, The Dish.

Mancini joined Bravo in 2010 as editorial director, and is credited with leading the digital team in reaching several milestones, including the launch of a new “digital tentpole event,” The Real Housewives Awards, which garnered more than 2 million votes, and also helped Bravo Digital win its first Emmy for Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Bravo said.

