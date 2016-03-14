Robert Kirkman’s ‘Outcast’ Gets Two Seasons on Cinemax

Outcast, a drama created by The Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman, debuts on Cinemax June 3—and is signed up for a second season, it was revealed at SXSW. Kirkman and Chris Black are exec producers, and Black is the showrunner

“Outcast has been a passion project of mine for many years,” said Kirkman. “Seeing it come together has been a huge thrill for me. What we’ve been able to achieve on Cinemax, with its unprecedented creative freedom, frankly, almost scares ME at times.”

Based on the Skybound/Image comic title by Kirkman and artist Paul Azaceta, Outcast follows Kyle Barnes, a man who has been plagued by demonic possession all his life. With the help of a preacher who has demons of his own, Kyle embarks on a journey to find answers and regain the normal life he lost.

Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl, Almost Famous) plays Barnes.

“Going into the first season of Outcast, we knew that Robert Kirkman had once again created a world that would scare us to our core,” said Kary Antholis, president, Cinemax original programming. “But what he, Chris Black and the rest of their team have delivered has exceeded even those high expectations. We believe our viewers will immediately be sucked into Outcast’s intense and creepy landscape, which is why we have chosen to pick up a second season.”

Outcast is produced by FOX International Studios (FIS), and also executive produced by David Alpert, Sharon Tal Yguado and Sue Naegle. The pilot was directed by Adam Wingard.