‘Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids’ on Netflix

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premieres on Netflix Aug. 11. The stand-up special sees Schneider offer his take on “life, love and dinosaur dreams,” according to Netflix.

It is Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special, and it examines Schneider’s family and personal life.

Schneider was on Saturday Night Live 1988-1994. His movies include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick and Grown Ups.

His daughter, singer Elle King, turns up at the end of the special for a duet performance.