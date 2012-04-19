Rob Riggle Tapped as 2012 ESPYS Host

ESPN

has chosen actor Rob Riggle to emcee the 20th edition of the annual ESPY Awards.

Riggle is best

known for his work as a correspondent for Comedy Central's The Daily Show from

2006-2008. Currently he appears on Adult Swim's NTSF:SD:SUV. He has also

garnered fame for his supporting roles in comedies The Hangover, Step Brothers

and The Other Guys. He has also appeared in recent films, 21 Jump Street and The Lorax.

Additionally,

Riggle is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and

has served oversees in Liberia, Kosovo and Afghanistan. "The ESPYS are proud

to support Disney's 'Heroes Work Here' program and we're honored to have a

Marine Corps officer serve as this year's host," said Norby Williamson, ESPN's

executive VP of programming and acquisitions.

"Why me? Straight

up sex appeal. I know guys like Justin Timberlake and Seth Meyers are sexy...

What can I say, I'm just another link in that sexy chain," added Riggle. "I

couldn't be more honored to be the host of the ESPYS! I just hope they

let me do my Karate demo!"

The 20th ESPYS

will be held July 11 -- the day following MLB's annual All-Star Game -- at 9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre L.A.

Live.

To celebrate the

20th anniversary of the sports award show, former hosts Samuel L. Jackson,

Lance Armstrong, Justin Timberlake and Seth Meyers -- who hosted the past two

years -- will all make appearances.