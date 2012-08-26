Rob Riggle Joins 'Fox NFL Sunday'

Actor Rob Riggle will join Fox NFL Sunday this season as the pregame show's "comedic prognosticator," replacing Frank Caliendo.

Riggle, who hosted the ESPY Awards last month, will contribute a weekly segment where he challenges the show's analysts -- Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Howie Long -- to see who can correctly predict the most games.

"We've been No. 1 since Day 1 because we've never strayed from our formula to inform and entertain in the right mix, and our audience is going to really like Rob's comedy and what he brings to the show," said producer Bill Richards.

Riggle is best known for his work as a correspondent for The Daily Show from 2006-2008. Currently he appears on Adult Swim's NTSF:SD:SUV. He has also appeared in films, The Hangover, Step Brothers and 21 Jump Street. He is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and has served oversees in Liberia, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

"I'm very excited to join the Fox NFL Sunday team! Wait, what does NFL stand for again?" said Riggle.