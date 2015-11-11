Rob Riggle Honored By Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon honored Fox NFL Sunday’s Rob Riggle for his support of veterans.

Riggle, a retired U.S. Marine Corps reserve officer, was recognized along with a group of Team Rubicon volunteers during the 2015 Los Angeles Salute to Service Awards Tuesday.

The celebration, hosted by The Company Chairman and Cofounder Charlie Ebersol, also included a panel with Joe Klein, the author of Charlie Mike, which recounts the founding of Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon is a disaster relief organization that combines the skills of veterans and first responders.