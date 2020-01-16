‘Rob Riggle: Global Investigator’ Starts on Discovery March 8

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, which sees the comedian travel the globe to unearth the world’s great mysteries, starts on Discovery March 8. Will Packer is producing the show.

“In his quest for answers to humanity’s biggest questions, Riggle teams up with experts and scholars that help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth,” said Discovery.

Global Investigator is produced by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

A former Marine, Riggle will use his “extensive knowledge of everything” to explore the various legends around the world.

“We love Rob Riggle’s sense of adventure – from diving with Shaq during Shark Week to now traveling the globe in search of answers to some of the world’s biggest questions,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual. “He’s fun and fearless…making us laugh and learn on his expedition around the world.”

Riggle will venture to Scotland in search of The Holy Grail, to Greece to hunt for the lost city of Atlantis, and to Key West to look for a pirate’s hidden treasure.

“Traveling the world to investigate some of the greatest legends and mysteries proved to be a thrilling adventure and I can’t wait to bring Discovery Channel viewers along for the ride this spring,” said Rob Riggle.

For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen are executive producers. Will Packer and Kelly Smith exec produce for Will Packer Media and Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup do so for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier is executive producer.

Riggle and Chris Pizzi are also executive producing the show.

A former correspondent on The Daily Show, Riggle also provides play by play on ABC mini-golf series Holey Moley.