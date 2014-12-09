Rob McGlarry Named President of MLB Network

MLB Network has tapped Rob McGlarry as its new president.

“Rob McGlarry is the right person to extend the successes of MLB Network, and he is ideally suited to integrate the Network with MLB’s other media assets,” said Bob Bowman, MLB’s president of business and media, to whom he will report.

McGlarry has been with MLBN since its launch in 2009, first as senior VP of programming and business affairs and most recently as executive VP of content.

The move follows incoming commissioner Rob Manfred’s reorganization of the league’s central office, which saw former MLBN CEO Tony Petitti take over as COO.