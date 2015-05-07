Rob Elmore Named KABC VP/News Director

Rob Elmore, news director at WTVD Raleigh-Durham, has been named VP and news director at sister ABC-owned station KABC Los Angeles. He was appointed by Cheryl Fair, president and general manager, who moved up from the news director position in February following Arnold Kleiner’s retirement.

“Rob is a consummate news professional whose passion and knowledge will be a huge asset to our station,” said Fair. “His relentless focus on excellence, strategy, research and recruiting has helped build a first-rate news operation in Raleigh-Durham that really serves the viewer. I know he will build on that tradition of excellence to further strengthen the bond that ABC7 has with our viewers and the local communities we serve.”

Elmore has overseen news at WTVD from 1998 to present. Before that, he was news director at WHEC Rochester (NY). Prior posts include producer at WSMV Nashville and WHAM Rochester.