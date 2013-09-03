'Roast of James Franco' Draws 3.1 Million Viewers

The Comedy Central

Roast of James Franco averaged 3.1 million viewers in its premiere Monday

at 10 p.m., up 18% from last year's Comedy

Central Roast of Roseanne.

Its 10 p.m. airing also drew a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49

and a 4.3 rating with the network's target men 18-34 demo, up 30% and 64%,

respectively from last year's special with Roseanne Barr. Including two repeat

airings, the James Franco Roast hosted by Seth Rogen averaged 5.2 million

viewers.

Franco's special fell far short of Comedy Central's 2011

Roast of Charlie Sheen, however, which delivered a record 6.4 million viewers

in the months after the star was fired from his hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.