'Roast of James Franco' Draws 3.1 Million Viewers
The Comedy Central
Roast of James Franco averaged 3.1 million viewers in its premiere Monday
at 10 p.m., up 18% from last year's Comedy
Central Roast of Roseanne.
Its 10 p.m. airing also drew a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49
and a 4.3 rating with the network's target men 18-34 demo, up 30% and 64%,
respectively from last year's special with Roseanne Barr. Including two repeat
airings, the James Franco Roast hosted by Seth Rogen averaged 5.2 million
viewers.
Franco's special fell far short of Comedy Central's 2011
Roast of Charlie Sheen, however, which delivered a record 6.4 million viewers
in the months after the star was fired from his hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.
