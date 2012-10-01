RLTV, NBC News Team on New Finance Show

RLTV and NBC News are teaming on a new personal finance series,

Money Matters with Jean Chatzky.

It certainly matters to RLTV's 50-plus target audience (the

network was formerly known as Retirement Living TV), many of whom saw a

lifetime of savings hammered by the financial meltdown.

The hour-long show debuts Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. and features

Chatzky, financial editor on NBC's Today

show, answering viewer questions. Viewers can weigh in via Facebook, Twitter or

the phone.

"NBC News is always looking for new opportunities to extend

its programming to different audiences, and Money

Matters is a great example of how we can leverage our great on-air and

production talent in co-production with RLTV," said NBC News president Steve

Capus in a statement. "We are excited to be working once again with RLTV.

We share their view that the 50+ demographic is a powerful one that deserves

our programming attention. They are a driving force in the economy, in

politics, and in consumer spending."

NBCpreviously partnered with RLTV on its DailyCafe show after the network moved production of that show from ABC

News' Washington bureau. It then expanded the partnership to include RLTVsecuring rebroadcast rights to Meet the Press.