RLTV, NBC News Team on New Finance Show
RLTV and NBC News are teaming on a new personal finance series,
Money Matters with Jean Chatzky.
It certainly matters to RLTV's 50-plus target audience (the
network was formerly known as Retirement Living TV), many of whom saw a
lifetime of savings hammered by the financial meltdown.
The hour-long show debuts Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. and features
Chatzky, financial editor on NBC's Today
show, answering viewer questions. Viewers can weigh in via Facebook, Twitter or
the phone.
"NBC News is always looking for new opportunities to extend
its programming to different audiences, and Money
Matters is a great example of how we can leverage our great on-air and
production talent in co-production with RLTV," said NBC News president Steve
Capus in a statement. "We are excited to be working once again with RLTV.
We share their view that the 50+ demographic is a powerful one that deserves
our programming attention. They are a driving force in the economy, in
politics, and in consumer spending."
NBCpreviously partnered with RLTV on its DailyCafe show after the network moved production of that show from ABC
News' Washington bureau. It then expanded the partnership to include RLTVsecuring rebroadcast rights to Meet the Press.
