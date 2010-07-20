'Rizzoli & Isles' Revs Past 'The Closer'

It appears that TNT has a bona fide hit with new series Rizzoli

& Isles.

After retaining virtually all of The Closer's

audience during its premiere, the drama built on its lead-in during its

second episode.

The medical examiner series, starring Angie Harmon

and Sasha Alexander, averaged 7.27 million viewers on July 19 in its 10

p.m. time slot, according to Nielsen data. That was some 300,000 more

than the 6.97 million The Closer, basic-cable's top original

series ever, delivered on Monday.

The second episode of Rizzoli

& Isles delivered 5.33 million households, 1.98 million persons

18 to 49, and 2.71 million adults 25 to 54.

