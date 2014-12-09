‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Renewed for Sixth Season

TNT has renewed Rizzoli & Isles for an 18-episode sixth season. The show is slated to return during the summer of 2015.

Rizzoli & Isles ended this past summer as the No. 1 basic cable drama in total viewers and No. 2 program on basic cable with viewers age 25-54, behind fellow TNT show The Last Ship.

The buddy cop—and medical examiner— series, starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander as the eponymous Rizzoli & Isles, respectively, reached 13.6 million viewers per episode in its fifth season when including multiplatform audiences.

The show is produced by Warner Horizon Television and executive producer Bill Haber’s Ostar Productions.